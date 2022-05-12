Elden Ring Legend Let Me Solo Her has Killed Malena 1000 Times

If you’ve played Elden Ring or really any Soulslike game, you’ve likely come across a boss that’s difficult. Not just difficult, but insanely difficult, so much so that the boss itself as become a meme, a parody of difficulty. Let Me Solo Her, a user has fought back against the most difficult boss in Elden Ring, slaying Malenia one thousand times.

Malenia is one of the last bosses players will face in Elden Ring and is also entirely optional. This hasn’t stopped players from seeking her out and running into her repeatedly, facing death after death. This difficulty created the perfect situation for one user to make his mark specializing in killing this boss.

Let Me Solo Her is the in-game name of a player who saw such a difficult boss, and decided to make killing her his only purpose. The user was lionized by the fanbase after one user recounted how they were spared the frustration of fighting Malenia when they found the summon sign of Let Me Solo Her; and so the legend begins as the user let him carry out his namesake duty. He took a seat near the entrance of the boss arena, and watching Let Me Solo Her slay Malenia like a cold and calculating professional.

Viewers can find a VOD of Let Me Solo Her’s stream where he kills Malenia for the thousandth time here.

Due to Let Me Solo Her’s celebrity status in the Elden Ring community, FromSoftware has said they’re sending a special gift to the player Klein Tsuboi as the man behind the legend.

Of course Malenia isn’t invincible, and Let Me Solo Her is just a man. If you’re feeling heroic yourself, we’ve a guide on how to gear and stat yourself just like Let Me Solo Her for players to discover just how he does what he does.

