New Trailer Has Arrived for Deliver us the Moon Remaster

A new release date trailer has been revealed for the remastered version of Deliver us the Moon which will be coming out later in the summer. It was actually reported today that the game’s release onto next-gen platforms was to be delayed from May 19th to June 23rd. So, to make up for the delay, a brand-new trailer has dropped to appease any potential fan unrest. Check it out below to see what the game will look like.

In a press release today that addressed the news, publisher Wired Productions said that the remaster “requires additional development time… allowing for a final polish before we prepare for lift-off.” This is the correct decision as well, too many times has a game been ruined due to it not being up to standard.

Deliver us the Moon is a sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near-future where the Earth’s natural resources have been depleted. The World Space Agency colonized and operated from the moon until one fateful night when all the communications with Earth ceased, and the energy source was lost. Years later, players will need to take control of an astronaut who is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction, in a do-or-die situation – no pressure then, little dude.

But you’re not alone on this adventure because every great hero has a companion, and in your case, it is a small robot called ASE. With your little buddy by your side, you traverse the moon, explore abandoned facilities, and gather a whole host of clues that will help uncover the secrets behind what has happened.

This game might be a next-gen exclusive, but for fans that already have the PS4 or Xbox One versions, then you can upgrade to this version for free. So, expect superior 4K visuals, ray-traced shadows and reflections, and faster loading times.

