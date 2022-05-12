505 Games Announces Its First Showcase

505 Games will host its first-ever showcase on May 17, 2022. The Italian publisher will present its upcoming projects. We can expect more news about Eiyuden Chronicle, Gunfire Reborn’s console release, and an update about Project Condor, the multiplayer spin-off of Control.

The 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase will be the first event dedicated to 505 Games. The show will be “an hour-long glimpse into as-yet announced titles, a deeper dive into forthcoming products, and a chance to know key developers behind each game a little more personally.”

What to expect during the showcase?

The company hasn’t revealed exactly which games will be presented during the 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase. 505 Games published console or PC versions of popular games, such as Death Stranding, Dead by Daylight, and Control. The publisher announced more games coming in 2022 and 2023, such as Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and the console versions of Gunfire Reborn.

On top of these anticipated games, 505 Games intends to “give gamers the latest insight into a range of upcoming titles that 505 is proud to publish, offering never-before-seen content, a brand new reveal from a cult developer, plus in-depth interviews with some of the development teams responsible.”

Fans are also hoping for more information about Project Condor, the upcoming multiplayer spin-off of Control. Remedy Entertainment announced the game on June 29, 2021, after the developer teamed up with 505 Games. There hasn’t been more information about the game since. The 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase would therefore be the perfect event to share more news about this project.

After the event, some of the developers will host a community Q&A session with viewers. The 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase will begin on May 17th at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 3 pm CET.

