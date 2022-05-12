Flippin Kaktus Releases Today

Side-scrolling mayhem ensues with Flippin Kaktus, out today on Steam, Switch, Playstation and Xbox One.

Ever wanted to fulfill your dreams of taking down the Mexican Cartel as an angry cactus armed with heavy weaponry? Well now is your chance! Flippin Kaktus a retro-themed side-scrolling shooter is out today!

Developed by the creative one-man army that is Evgeny Khoroshilov, you’ll get to oscillate between being a rage-filled maniac and a calm strategist, that is only if there are enough powerups present in the game. If you run out of powerups you’ll have to get more skilled in dodging bullets, equipping armor, setting ambushes, and making use of the interactive environment to turn the tables on your battle-hardened foes.

The game features 11 levels inspired by Latin American aesthetics, classic retro games, and of course VHS tapes. Sounds like something that you may want to pick up? From the looks of the trailer, I think that I’m hooked, it looks like a cute mashup between Supermeatboy and Broforce.

“Mysteriously awakened on the agave fields, Kaktus was sheltered by a kind, caring family from a small village nearby. For decades they lived in peace and harmony.

But it all ended when raiders from the Calaveras cartel wreaked havoc on their land. They took everything. They left him no choice.

Now this seemingly harmless Kaktus has to reveal his dark side in order to avenge his family and crush the cartel.”

Flippen Kaktus is out on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox today.

