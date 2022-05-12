It’s Official: No 4 Player Co-op Multiplayer For Gotham Knights

Warner Bros reverts its support players on the Gotham Knights Store page from 4 to 2.

Warner Bros has updated its PSN store page reverting the mistake that Gotham Knights will have 4 Player Co-op. Now it’s official: there will be no 4 player co-op for the third-person RPG.

Yesterday the official PlayStation Network Store Page of Gotham Knights had its number of supported players changed from 2 to 4.

Naturally, this sent the press and players alike into a frenzy, thinking that the game would in fact 4-player co-op multiplayer upon launch. Following this change came no statement from Warner Bros to confirm the change.

Since then the store page has been updated to two players for online and for local multiplayer. The news does, however, come as a disappointment to fans but is a better decision on the technical side. 4 player co-op could cause server issues and as a result damage the reception of the game.

If you are looking to purchase the game, pre-orders are readily available now and come in three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and a Collectors Edition.

Gotham Knights releases October 25 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source