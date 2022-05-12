Rabbids: Party of Legends to Get A Release On Switch

During its fiscal report, Ubisoft mentioned the release of something called Rabbids: Party of Legends. The game is set to be released not only on Switch but also on other platforms.

Most likely, the game is a Localization of a title called Rabbids Adventure Party – a Rabbids game revealed in 2019 for the Chinese market. Since then the game has only been released in that region.

Rabbids: Party of Legends has been set to release globally, and It’s the only game in Ubisoft’s release schedule with that wording, so one could suspect that it’s a localization of Rabbids Adventure Party.

That being said, time will only tell whether this is the case or not.

Rabbids: Party of Legends is set to release on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.

In other news, Rabbids will be getting its own Netflix series, titled Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars.

“Ubisoft’s mischievous Rabbids, also known as Raving Rabbids, is getting ready to take a trip to Mars in the upcoming Netflix special, Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars. The hour-long animated feature will release next month on the streaming website. Check out the new trailer below.”

