Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Trailer, Release Date

Over three years after fans were treated to the action-packed second season, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is coming. Officially announced as being in production by Studio Bones six months ago, it was unclear when the anticipated series would be returning. As we approach the Fall 2022 anime season, the studio has finally given us what we want–a teaser trailer and an actual release date.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will premiere in October 2022. Unlike the previous announcement trailer–filled with reused scenes from previous seasons–the new teaser trailer actually gives us a glimpse at what’s to come.

Watch the English subbed trailer below, showing Mob’s followers searching for their leader, while the psychic tries to figure out what’s next.

The series won’t be alone when it premieres in October. Anime fans will be busy, as Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc and Chainsaw Man are also seeing October release dates.

The majority of the series’ cast will be returning for the third season. The previous director, Yuzuru Tachikawa, is now credited as the executive director, with Takahiro Hasui stepping in as the new director. Hasui is known for his work as the episode director on popular series like Bungo Stray Dogs and Sk8 the Infinity.

Mob Psycho 100 follows a boy named Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, Japanese slang for someone who has no presence–essentially, a background character. While he may not look special, he has incredibly powerful psychic powers. In order to keep control, he has no choice but to keep his emotions in check. To do this, he teams up with Reigen Arataka, a con-man and self-proclaimed spirit medium.

The creator of the original manga series, ONE, began serializing Mob Psycho 100 on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday service in 2012, moving it to the Manga ONE app in 2014. If you are a fan of One Punch Man but haven’t given Mob Psycho 100 a try, it might be worth a look. The first two seasons are now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

