South Park The Streaming Wars Teaser Trailer Released, Coming to Paramount+ This June

Paramount+ has announced the next South Park TV movie which is titled The Streaming Wars. Coming to the streaming service on June 1st, South Park: The Streaming Wars will be the third of 14 TV movies that have been planned between Paramount and the creators of the show Matt Parker and Trey Stone.

The short teaser trailer is only 15 seconds long, but thanks to a short description in the YouTubes footnotes, the Streaming Wars will follow Cartman as he “locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence.” Thankfully, the wait won’t be too long as it’s only a couple of weeks away.

In addition to the exciting news about The Streaming Wars, Deadline also reports that the fourth South Park TV movie will come later this Summer. However, at this time of writing, there are no details about the upcoming special. This will be the third TV movie following up the first two hits — Post Covid and Post Covid: Covid Returns.

Fans of South Park should remain excited as Paramount plans to further produce the hit comedy show even further. Not only are we scheduled for more TV movies, but we also will be receiving more South Park seasons, and a future video game title following up South Park: The Fractured But Whole game from 2017. The show doesn’t seem to be coming to an end and that seems like good news!

