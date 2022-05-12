Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Receives Global Release Date, Pre-Registration Available Now

Level-5 and Netmarble’s epic MMO RPG title, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, have finally received its global release date for May 25th. Recently only available for Japanese users, No No Kuni: Cross Worlds will now be available for players in the West.

The official Twitter account for the game has made the announcement this afternoon and in addition to announcing the release date, eager fans can now pre-register for the game starting right now! The game will be available on both the Apple Store and Google Playstore and those players who have a discord can join the official group in the link provided in the Tweet.

Check out the official announcement down below:

Soul Divers, you’re Invited to a brand new adventure!

Show off your style with costumes and share it with your best friends!

Become the hero of a new story, by exploring the universe of

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds!

As noted above, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds was previously exclusive to Japan, but Ni No Kuni fans worldwide wanted their hands on the game as well. Late last year we learned about Cross Worlds, which places players into a brand new type of adventure. If you want to learn more about the game, make sure to check out our previous post discussing Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds right here!

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds will be available globally starting May 25th! Are you planning on jumping into the epic fantasy world of Ni No Kuni again? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter