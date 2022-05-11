Dragon Ball Super Movie Gets News Synopsis

Dragon Ball Super is finally ready to make its return, and the anime world cannot be more excited. Yes, it was rough when the Toei Animation hack happened, but things are back on track. Japan is going to be getting the Super Hero movie out soon, and the West is expected to get it in August. So there’s a lot of excitement over not just the film, but what it could mean for the future of Dragon Ball.

To further hype up the fans, a new synopsis has been released for the film, and it highlights the return and the exploits of the villainous Red Ribbon Army:

“The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero,” the new blurb reads.

The teasers and trailer for the movie indeed highlight the personalities and the fighting ability of the two Gamma androids, including one apparently defeating Piccolo so badly that Gohan takes up his garb in his “honor”.

But we know there’s more to this than that, including the kidnapping of Gohan’s daughter Pan, the return of characters like Broly, and a potential third Gamma (or other) android that even the Red Ribbon Army is worried about getting out into the world.

So yeah, there’s going to be a lot going on here, and that’s exciting. Many hope that this Dragon Ball Super movie gets excitement up enough that a sequel to the Super anime is made. But whether that happens or not just depends on what the movie does when it releases in theaters!

