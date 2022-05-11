Call Of Duty: Project Aurora Mobile Battle Royale Confirmed

Call Of Duty: Project Aurora has been officially confirmed as the massively popular FPS game’s new mobile battle royale title. As posted in a new update on the Call Of Duty website, it seems that Project Aurora has been in development behind the scenes for some time now, although the team had been yet to reveal anything about the game officially.

According to the update, the new title is intended to be “a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality Battle Royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play.”

While the post sets speculation to rest once and for all as to whether or not there’s a new mobile battle royale Call Of Duty in the world or not, it also stresses that the game is very much still in the development phase. It’s also noted that the team are currently just in the first stages of gameplay testing, with the Project Aurora Closed Alpha currently underway.

While today’s acknowledgement of the game’s existence and early-stage development is about as much as the team is able to share right now, it seems that there will be more to come from Project Aurora as ongoing development and feedback from the Closed Alpha continues to take shape.

Project Aurora probably won’t be with us for a while yet, as the developers explain in the post that the game is still “deep in development”.

Trust us, we couldn’t be more excited about bringing this exciting experience to mobile gamers around the world, but we haven’t officially announced even the name yet and don’t have a release date to share at this time. We will have many updates and posts before then and we will eagerly share the release date once it is finalized. Project Aurora Team, Activision

While players are waiting for further news on Project Aurora, they can keep themselves busy by jumping into the new Operation Monarch event that’s just launched in Call Of Duty: Warzone. It’s got King Kong and Godzilla, so there should be enough action to keep fans entertained while the newest Call Of Duty games are being developed.

