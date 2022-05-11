Paladins ‘Heart of Darkness’ Update Introduces New Champion Lilith

The latest update for popular competitive shooter Paladins has gone live today and with it comes a brand new champion for players to get to grips with. The ‘Heart of Darkness update has now launched on all platforms and introduces a new playable character Lilith, The Heartless as a new support champion.

Although rostered as a support champion, Lilith is a pretty ruthless and aggressive character and possesses vampiric abilities that players will have to learn how to use wisely. She makes use of a Blood Hex, which can either heal an ally player or suck away the lifeforce of an enemy. Additionally, Lilith is able to summon a flock of bats with her Swarm ability, which is a channelled ability that will create a danger zone which heals allies and damages enemies simultaneously. Players will need to keep an eye on her health meter though, as Lilith’s support abilities come at the cost of her own payment in blood. Creepy, but cool.

Finally, the new champion’s Ultimate ability is the Blood Moon, which gives allies a Lifesteal ability that cannot be reduced, whilst providing herself with constant health regeneration and boosting her own abilities for a short period. She’s the only champion in Paladins able to do this, making her a unique character for players to try and master.

The Hear of Darkness update also introduces the new Lost Future Event Pass, which has unlockable skins for champions Atlas and Io focused on the storyline of the ravages of Yagorath and the Maw. In addition to this, the Lost Future Event Pass also has 24 different reward items to collect. The update brings in a new mode for Siege too, the Beyond mode, which introduces the self-propelling Prototype Cart.

Paladins is free-to-play and is available now on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source