Ubisoft Reveals Timeline For Mario + Rabbids 2, Skull & Bones And Avatar

Some of Ubisoft’s biggest upcoming games have had their projected release schedules shared today thanks to the company’s latest financial earnings report. According to the report, which shares figures from the company’s 2021-2022 financial year, there are three big-name games set to launch before March 31st next year.

It’s clear that Ubisoft is planning to have a big twelve months. In their upcoming 2022-2023 financial year, the company plan to release Mario + Rabbids 2, Skull & Bones and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The report includes commentary from Ubisoft’s Chief Financial Officer Frédérick Duguet, who clarifies the projected timeline for the new games.

For 2022-23 we look to return to significant topline growth. It will be mostly driven by a diverse line-up of premium games, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™, Mario + Rabbids®: Sparks of Hope and Skull & Bones®, as well as other exciting titles. This growth will also benefit from our Free-to-Play releases, especially those based on our biggest IPs. Frédérick Duguet, CFO, Ubisoft

Speculation as to when exactly Ubisoft will release these titles is now in full swing, with many users on social media taking a solid punt on the fact that at least one of these games should have an obvious launch window. With Avatar: The Way Of Water recently announced as releasing this December, it would make sense for Ubisoft to launch Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora around the same time. However, we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case nearer the back end of this year.

It’s interesting to see the company talking about including a free-to-play model based on their biggest IPs. This may transpire as the new free-to-play The Division: Heartland, although we’ll have to wait and see. We do know that Ubisoft is currently working on a new Battle Arena game, Project Q, as well as the recently gone gold skating game Roller Champions.

2022-23 is definitely going to be a big year for Ubisoft, and we’ll be keeping an eye on further developments.

