Dog Adventure Space Tail Launching Later This Year

An action platformer in which players get to put themselves in the paws of an extremely good boy up in space is set to launch later in the year. Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home, has been announced today by developer Longterm Games and publisher RedDeer.Games.

Remember back in the days before humans ventured into space and sent animals instead? Awful, I agree. However, in Space Tail, players will see themselves stepping into the four-legged spacesuit of a dog named Bea and taking on an intergalactic adventure. Bea has survived the pressures of space travel remarkably well it seems, and will take players on an adventure across new worlds. You can check out the game’s short reveal trailer right here for a first look at what’s to come.

Inspired by the very real history of animal-based space travel, the game looks set to pull on the heartstrings with an emotionally moving storyline. It’ll also bring out plenty of logic-based challenges in its mechanics that are designed to test out players’ creativity. The gameplay is primarily based around the three core mechanics of senses, relations and companions, each of which is fundamental to Bea’s behaviour and interactions as a dog.

Longterm Games Executive Producer Robert Ogłodziński explained the premise of the game in a bit more detail.

Space Tail should be fun, in the first place, but also makes players think, because it’s not a simple story about a dog in space. It’s our homage to every animal who leads humans’ way to the stars and our journey to times, where every one of us played retro platformers. Robert Ogłodziński, Executive Producer, Longterm Games.

This game looks sure to be a hit with fans of titles such as Ori and the Blind Forest and is definitely one to watch closely. Space Tail is set to be released on Steam this autumn, with a release planned for Nintendo Switch around the same time. It’s expected that the game will launch on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 and also last-gen consoles at some point after that.

