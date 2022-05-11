New Drakania Class Heading To Black Desert On Console

Black Desert Online received a major update back in April with the arrival of its Eternal Winter expansion, deemed the biggest the game’s had to date. As part of the new content, players were able to try out the brand new Drakania character class. However, up until this point, Drakania was only playable on the PC version of Black Desert.

Those playing Black Desert on consoles will be glad to learn that developer Pearl Abyss is now planning on bringing her to Xbox, PlayStation and mobile. Players will be able to access the Drakania class fully on May 25th.

However, for those eager to get a head start on their new adventures as Drakania, it’s been revealed that character recreation is available as of today. So, if you want to start customising your new character before she’s ready to head off into the world of Black Desert on the 25th, you can jump right in and get started.

Alongside the implementation of the Drakania class for consoles comes the news of a new co-op experience being brought into the game. Pearl Abyss has revamped the ‘Abandoned Monastery’, a monster zone located in Black Desert’s Calpheon region. This area now features co-op gameplay, with additional chances for a boss to spawn in the zone. The co-op experience will work both in competitive and cooperative modes, meaning there’ll be plenty for fans of both co-op PvE and PvP alike.

To further bolster players who may be returning to the game or starting over with a new Drakania character, Pearl Abyss is also creating a dedicated season server for players in ‘Season: Drakania’. This is intended to help players level up their new characters faster and will also provide a range of specific buffs and rewards for completing set missions.

Black Desert Online is available to play now on PC, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and mobile devices.

Source – Press Release