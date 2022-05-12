Cute Minecraft Mods Swaps out Animals With Lego Figures

Minecraft, the Microsoft-owned world-building simulator (and survival RPG) is no stranger to mods and exciting map seeds. Just give Minecraft mods a google and you’ll see a plethora of exciting modifications to switch your pixelated experience. Of course, a combination between the toys and the game is a match made in heaven. But while lego has already adapted the IP to its own products, Minecraft hasn’t made any official changes to the base game to mimic the collaboration. That is until a community member by the name of ericclot took the cross-over into his own hands.

The mod is called “Minifig Mobs” which basically converts Minecraft into a Lego. Creepers, Zombies, Sheep, Endermen, and friendly NPCs will now have the familiar lego man shape which we all grew up playing with. For now, those are the only characters that will be customized but the modders plan on adding more in the future.

If you like to mod Minecraft and are constantly searching for new ways to keep your game exciting. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best mods out there. You’ll get new tools to help build remarkable worlds or given assets to further enhance the world with unique items.

Minecraft is available on Mobile, PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.

Source