Smilemo Drops New Trailer and Details

A brand-new trailer has arrived for the side-scrolling platform game Smilemo, and this little gem has all the quirkiness and nostalgia that you will ever need. The game will be released on Steam on Friday, May 20th, 2022, but check out the trailer below first so you know what to expect.

What is this game all about then?

The game’s publisher CFK was the one to drop this new gameplay trailer and some more details about the overall narrative and the in-game mechanics. In this game, players become ‘Smilemo’, who has somehow managed to survive a mysterious virus that has corrupted the computer world. The fearless protagonist must begin a journey where they will need to collect the clues that lead to a vaccine.

The player will adventure through the computer world that is full of deadly encounters – as if their journey wasn’t hard enough. Smilemo will need to take his time through the magnitude of obstacles that stand in his way, or risk being bounced all the way back to where he came from.

The mechanics for this game are simple, the player must navigate each stage by running and jumping, but the further you progress you will need to use the added skills of air dash and wall jumping. And hang on because we haven’t even mentioned the villains of the game – it’s not just spikes and pits you need to worry about. On the journey, you could be ambushed at any time by the Trojan Horse virus (remember that?) and there is only one thing you can do when that happens… run as fast you can.

This action-packed platform adventure game really is a huge blast of retro fun, reminiscent of your favorite side-scrollers of yesteryear. So, make sure you mark the 20th of May in your diary because you won’t want to miss out on this quirky little game.

Source