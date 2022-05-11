Lord of the Rings Actor Joins Elder Scrolls Online Voice Cast

Everyone’s favorite Hobbiton-based supporter of second breakfast is getting ready to take on a new role. Billy Boyd, the delightful Scottish actor known by most as Pippin in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film trilogy, will be voicing a new character named Brahgas in The Elder Scrolls Online.

A new minigame titled Tales of Tribute is about to be added to The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, and who better to get players hyped about a tabletop game than Boyd?

“Brahgas introduces the player to that new game. This character, he’s a gambler, he’s a talker, he likes people! How he attacks this game is how he attacks life – all in,” Boyd explains. “He’s just all in on everything. And it’s a game within a game that you can go into a tavern and meet someone you don’t know and play this new card game together – it’s brilliant.”

Bethesda UK posted to Twitter to celebrate the new game and character.

Get a look behind the scenes at the making of Brahgas, the gambling Bosmer that will teach you how to play Tales of Tribute in High Isle, voiced by the talented @BillyBoydActor! #ESO pic.twitter.com/bAbn94X90Q — Bethesda UK (@Bethesda_UK) May 11, 2022

Tales of Tribute can be played competitively, against friends, or with NPCs in a newly-added questline.

“I see life as a team game, I think Brahgas does as well,” Boyd said. “I think he likes to see other people succeed, other people being happy. I think a night in the pub with Brahgas, a couple of beers, and a little Tales of Tribute would be fantastic. I think we’d have a great time together.” It sounds like Boyd is more like Pippin than some might expect–positive, outgoing, and always charming.

High Island is scheduled to release on June 6 for PC players and June 21 for those on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The new chapter will introduce players to the Bretons, with plenty of political intrigue on the horizon.

In March, Bethesda revealed the 2022 roadmap for The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online was initially released in April 2014 for the PC. The game had been in development for nearly seven years prior to release, and after being largely well-recieved, a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One port came in 2015. Currently available on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, the MMO has sold over 15 million copies to date.

Source