Nintendo Promises More Updates to Switch Online in 2022

Nintendo Switch Online has been a boon for players desperate to play classic titles. Along with other benefits like online multiplayer and cloud saving, the subscription service offers a library of NES and Super NES titles, with the expanded tier allowing players to access a selection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. According to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, updates to the service can be expected “throughout this year.”

During an investor Q&A this week, Furukawa noted that Switch Online subscribers had increased “gradually” since the last reported count of 32 million in September 2021.

“The total subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online has not been updated from the 32 million subscribers we disclosed last September, but it is gradually increasing as the sales of Nintendo Switches increases,” Furukawa said.

“Of course, there are customers who allow their subscribership to expire, and then they don’t renew, so we believe it is important to continue releasing software that allows players to continue enjoying, not only online play, but also enhances their overall experience. We will continue to expand our services and create new content for our customers throughout this year.”

Last month, Twitter leaker MondoMega claimed that a number of Game Boy Advance games would be coming to the service. “The library of GBA games they’ve tested for this thing is massive. Tested is the keyword,” they said. Games mentioned in the leak include hits like Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones, Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, and Metroid Fusion.

“By region, the subscription rate is particularly high in the United States. Immediately following the service launch, most people upgraded to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack,” Furukawa noted. “Since the end of the year, we have launched many popular games for the Nintendo 64 as well as launched new DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As a result, we are seeing an increase of new subscribers.”

