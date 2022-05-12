70 Percent of EA’s Revenue comes from Live Service Titles

EA has recently reported the results of its 4th quarter and previous financial year. The results show that the publisher is being driven by its live service offerings,

According to Geoff Keighley, the live-service aspect of the business was responsible for well over half of EA’s total revenue. Making it clear that EA won’t be going anywhere different anytime soon. Games such as Apex Legends and FIFA Ultimate Team are some of the biggest money-makers in EAs live-service business segment.

71% of EA's revenue is coming from live service games. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 10, 2022

“We finished the year with another strong quarter of revenue and profit growth, driven by our live services business which was 85% of our net bookings in Q4,” said EA CFO Chris Suh.

“We have a strong foundation of deeply engaged players, rich IP, and a resilient business model, which we will continue to invest in to deliver growth in FY23 and beyond.”

For the full fiscal year, EA’s revenue was up 24% to $7 Billion, and net income was down by 5% to $789 billion. For the current year, EA is predicting growth between $7.6 Billion and 7.8 Billion, while bookings are expected to grow between $7.9 Billion and $8.1 Billion

