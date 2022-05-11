Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Talks Lightsaber Duels

The Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries is set to launch in just a couple of weeks, and needless to say, fans are excited for various reasons. One of which is that it will be the return of Ewan McGregor to the Star Wars universe (in full at least) as he’ll be Obi-Wan once more. Then, the other major return (that we know of) is that of Hayden Christensen, who will be Darth Vader once again. And the “Dark Lord of the Sith” has been teasing a lot of what it is going to happen in the series.

For example, if you were a fan of the lightsaber duels in the prequels (and how could you not be?), then you’ll be glad to know that Obi-Wan Kenobi leans into that style of play:

“We’re more in line with the prequels than we are with how the fights are in the original trilogy,” Christensen said. “These characters have aged, but not that much yet.”

Indeed, canonically this takes place about 10 years after Revenge of the Sith. The Empire has grown stronger, the Inquisitors are hunting down Jedi wherever they can, and Darth Vader has become a terror across the stars.

Ironically, Darth Vader has not been shown in full during the first two trailers for the series. His presence has been felt, most assuredly, but he has not been seen. And it’s still not clear how and when in the series that he and Obi-Wan will meet to have their long-awaited rematch.

If it does try and match, or even succeed, what happened between them in Revenge of the Sith, then we’re definitely in for a treat. Plus, Obi-Wan will be going up against the Inquisitors, so that is also some lightsaber action that we can expect to have fun with.

The first two episodes drop on May 27th.

Source: Total Film