EA Hint At Possible Battlefield Mobile Delay

It’s looking at being quite the delay for Battlefield mobile according to EA. It’s not been a good week or so for the world-famous game developers, with the news that they’ve cut ties with their FIFA titles, and now this news, which isn’t as huge, but it’s still a setback.

During EA’s financial earnings call that happened at the beginning of the week, CEO Andrew Wilson manage to mention a few details about the Battlefield mobile spin-off. “Right now, I think we’re looking at going into further testing at the end of May,” Wilson explained, he went on to say, “And then subject to the metrics and the data that we see, and the engagement we see, we might be looking toward the end of the year, and possibly the beginning of next year for a global launch.”

But that wasn’t everything that Wilson had to say because he added, “We want to give ourselves the opportunity to ensure that this game has all the soft launch and closed beta that it needs in order for us to finely tune and balance it.” Although Wilson did comment on the fact that if Battlefield mobile were to launch next year instead of later this year, it would be a great boost for the company as it coincides with the 2023 fiscal year.

You might be scratching your head and wondering about this game due to the fact that not many details have been announced yet. It was first announced by EA in September 2021, and that was down to Google Play Store who ousted the game for the first time through a listing, forcing EA to acknowledge that the game was in production.

So, it is looking like a hefty delay for this Battlefield spin-off, with a lot of behind-the-scenes issues being a factor. Ultimately though, the game needs more testing and they won’t release it until they know it is the game they had planned. And with the disappointing release of Battlefield 2042 last year, they need to make sure they don’t make the same mistakes again.

