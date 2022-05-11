Everything Announced During Today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Nintendo just hosted its regular Indie World showcase, a live event where the big N puts the spotlight on a variety of indie titles. Before you ask, the answer is no, Team Cherry didn’t share any news on the highly anticipated Hollow Knight Silksong.
We have compiled everything that was announced during today’s Nintendo Indie World showcase, and you can watch the full presentation below:
May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Announcements
- Ooblets – Summer 2022
- Batora – Fall 2022
- ElecHead – Summer 2022
- Soundfall – Later Today
- Wildfrost – Holiday 2022
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – Summer 2022
- Gunbrella – 2023
- We Are OFK – Summer 2022
- Silt – June 2022
- Mini Motorways – Later Today
- Wayward Strand – July 21, 2022
- Cult of the Lamb – 2022
- Another Crab’s Treasure – 2023
- Oneshot World Machine Edition – Summer 2022
- Gibbon: Beyond The Trees – Later Today
- Idol Manager – August 25, 2022
- Car Shark – Demo Available Later Today, Pre-Orders Go Live
- Cursed to Golf – Summer 2022
- A Guidebook of Babel – Fall 2022
- Opius Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition– Later Today
Today’s showcase featured a variety of interesting titles, with most of them boasting an interesting art style or premise. The best part about Nintendo’s Indie World is the exposure for these developers, and you may discover your next favorite game. Personally, I found Silt particularly eye-catching, as it has a gorgeous black and white art-style and seems very atmospheric. Then again, this could be said about the other games featured in today’s presentation.
Although some of the games looked great, there’s no denying that many of us will still be hoping for news on Hollow Knight Silksong. Hopefully, that day will arrive sometime in the near future. What were your thoughts on today’s Indie World showcase?