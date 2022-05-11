Everything Announced During Today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Nintendo just hosted its regular Indie World showcase, a live event where the big N puts the spotlight on a variety of indie titles. Before you ask, the answer is no, Team Cherry didn’t share any news on the highly anticipated Hollow Knight Silksong.

We have compiled everything that was announced during today’s Nintendo Indie World showcase, and you can watch the full presentation below:

May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Announcements

Ooblets – Summer 2022

Batora – Fall 2022

ElecHead – Summer 2022

Soundfall – Later Today

Wildfrost – Holiday 2022

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – Summer 2022

Gunbrella – 2023

We Are OFK – Summer 2022

Silt – June 2022

Mini Motorways – Later Today

Wayward Strand – July 21, 2022

Cult of the Lamb – 2022

Another Crab’s Treasure – 2023

Oneshot World Machine Edition – Summer 2022

Gibbon: Beyond The Trees – Later Today

Idol Manager – August 25, 2022

Car Shark – Demo Available Later Today, Pre-Orders Go Live

Cursed to Golf – Summer 2022

A Guidebook of Babel – Fall 2022

Opius Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition– Later Today

Today’s showcase featured a variety of interesting titles, with most of them boasting an interesting art style or premise. The best part about Nintendo’s Indie World is the exposure for these developers, and you may discover your next favorite game. Personally, I found Silt particularly eye-catching, as it has a gorgeous black and white art-style and seems very atmospheric. Then again, this could be said about the other games featured in today’s presentation.

Although some of the games looked great, there’s no denying that many of us will still be hoping for news on Hollow Knight Silksong. Hopefully, that day will arrive sometime in the near future. What were your thoughts on today’s Indie World showcase?

