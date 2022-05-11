Capcom releases its Fiscal Report: Resident Evil Village Tops 6.1 Million Sales

Resident Evil Village, the survival horror game developed and published by Capcom has seen both critical and commercial acclaim since its release one year ago in May 2021.

Capcom released its most recent fiscal report, detailing the performance of its multiple income-generating streams. The developer and publisher announced that Resident Evil Village has surpassed 6.1 million global sales since its launch one year ago. That figure is up from the 5.7 million sales that were reported for the game in January indicating that the game is steadily gaining momentum regarding commercial performance.

In its Digital Sales branch, Capcom has seen a 16.2% increase in net sales and a 22.6% increase in operating income. Games from the Monster Hunter series, Resident Evil series, and of course their game for the mobile market: Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat have contributed to the company’s growth in income.

In Arcade Operations, the company has experienced turmoil with some stores being either temporarily closed or operated under reduced business hours during the state of emergency declared in Japan due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, net sales have increased by 25.7%

Amusement equipment has seen a decrease in net sales (down by 18.9%) and a further decrease in operating income (down by 2.5%)

Finally, in Other Businesses, Capcom has leveraged its IP creating screen adaptions distributed through Netflix, character merchandise, and a worldwide theatrical release of the live-action movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

In the e-sports branch the company has placed measures to expand the user base on a global scale:

“Capcom Pro Tour Online 2021 was held in 19 regions around the world in an online format. In addition, heated competitions took place in the team-based Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2021, which saw the introduction of a new team-ownership system, as well as in Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2021.”

This has resulted in an increase in net sales by 43.4% and by 53.7% in operating income.

Can’t seem to get enough of Resident Evil Village? The title is set to receive free DLC in the future. Make sure that you first check out our review before you purchase the game.

Resident Evil Village is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

