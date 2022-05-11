Starfield Concept Art Shows Interiors, Actor Calls RPG “Awesome”

Both Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring will be tough acts to follow, but Bethesda’s upcoming space-themed open-world RPG Starfield just might be able to hold a candle to 2022’s greats. The game is set to release six months from today on November 11, and while fans haven’t been treated to any gameplay just yet, the dev team has been continuously providing more and more details about the world we’ll be exploring.

In February, Starfield‘s lead artist Istvan Pely called the aesthetic of the game ‘NASA-punk,’ and some newly-revealed concept art of the game’s interior areas fits that theme entirely. These images were shared in a video dev diary with audio director Mark Lampert and composer Inon Zur chatting about the game’s music and sound design. One lovely Redditor shared the images in the post below.

It’s hard to tell which images are meant to be spaceship interiors and which are on land or underground. Either way, we get the feeling that the scale of this game really will be out of this world.

Yesterday, Stephen Ford, an actor with ties to Starfield, took to Twitter to briefly defend the title. Recent Bethesda titles are known to be more on the buggy side, and in response to one user’s concerns about the upcoming game’s polish, the actor only responded with “nah, it’s pretty awesome.”

In March, Emil Pagliarulo, the lead designer on Starfield said some impactful things in an interview on Bethesda’s website.

“There comes a point when you’re working on a game, and it’s just kind of a mess, especially early on, because – news flash! – that’s what game development is. But then you get to that point where systems really start to come online, and things start to work well, and gel, and you see everything forming into the vision you had when you first started on this crazy journey. When that first happened with Starfield, it really was an, “Oh. Oh wow. Yeah. This is… something really special. Players are going to lose their minds.”

Fans are expecting more in-depth Starfield news to be shown during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase next month.

Starfield is scheduled to be released later this year on November 11, 2022, for PC and Xbox Series X/S. In August 2021, it was announced that the title is not a timed exclusive and will not be released on the PlayStation 5. The game will be playable on day one with the Xbox Game Pass.

