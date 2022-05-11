Capcom Financials At Record Highs

For what is now the 5th consecutive year, Capcom have again posted record sales. Largely attributing its success to digital sales, a Capcom Media Report reveals continued growth in some of its most popular franchises, but also some of its newest initiatives.

Punctuated by massive successes like Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and Resident Evil Village, Capcom’s sales volume rose from their previous high of 30.1 million units to the newest figure: 32.6 million. As well as the success of the aforementioned new releases, Capcom also spoke highly of the impact that sales of back-catalog titles had on their success. The report reveals that Monster Hunter Stories 2, across both PC and Switch, has sold 1.5 million units, while Resident Evil Village, across current and last gen consoles as well as PC, has amassed 6.1 million units. Continued growth in older releases such as 2017’s Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, and 2019’s Monster Hunter World: Iceborne have further helped sustain the companies healthy bottom line.

The mobile scene has also served Capcom well, with the Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat serving the company well in the Chinese market since it launched in June 2021. Beyond that successful launch, Capcom has seen success in furthering their support of existing mobile titles.

Other, non-core business has also helped the financial growth. Despite receiving critical panning Capcom’s Resident Evil film adaptation, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City paid dividends, meanwhile their work with Netflix on CG adaptations such as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness proved fruitful. As COVID-19 restrictions lift around the world, Capcom has been able to dive back into the esports scene once again, with the Capcom Pro Tour Online 2021 being held in 19 regions.

For context, many of Capcom’s titles to have launched in the last 5 years have all gone on to become some of the companies best-selling titles. As seen on the Capcom Platinum Titles list, Monster Hunter World has solid 17.8 million units, Resident Evil VII is at 10.6 million, the 2019 Resident Evil 2 Remake has reached 9.3 million sales, while Monster Hunter Rise across both Switch and PC has amassed 7.7 million sales, ahead of the upcoming Sunbreak expansion, Street Figher VI, and more that are all in development.

