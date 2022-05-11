Extended Play Sale Arrives On PlayStation Store Today

Sony has announced another Extended Play Sale for the PlayStation Store, which discounts a variety of deluxe and ultimate editions of games, in addition to season passes for a select number of titles. The sale has gone live today, on May 11, and will be available until Wednesday May 25 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Sony has provided a full list of products that will be featured in the sale on the Official PlayStation Blog.

Some highlights include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition, Deathloop Deluxe Edition, Greedfall Gold Edition, Guilty Gear Strive Ultimate Edition, and much more. If you’re a fighting game fan, then you’ll be pleased to know that a lot of the season pass content for games such as Tekken 7 and Dragon Ball FighterZ will be available for a lower cost in the Extended Play Sale on the PlayStation Store.

This sale comes after the recent Golden Week sale, which featured a variety of Japanese-developed games, such as Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Persona 5 Royal, Fairy Tail, and more. The games under $20 / £20 sale also ends later today at 11:59 p.m. local time, so it will be interesting to see if Sony replaces it with something else.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Sony has been able to ship 19.3 million PS5 units worldwide as of March 31, 2022, though shipments were down by 1.3 million units from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The “next-gen” console launched in November 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is still suffering from stock shortages across the globe. In the U.K., dedicated games retailer, GAME, is seemingly the most active when it comes to restocking PS5 consoles.

Sony has yet to take full advantage of the console’s capabilities, as most games are still being released on PlayStation 4. However, games such as Astro’s Playroom, Demon’s Souls, and Returnal, demonstrate that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future of PlayStation 5.

Source