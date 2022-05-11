Will There Be A New Grand Theft Auto Online?

One of the greatest things to come out of the Grand Theft Auto games is the implementation of Grand Theft Auto Online. The service allows for players from all over the world to create their own characters and participate in online events to make new friends and earn all kinds of rewards. Some would even go so far as to say that this is one of the things that makes Grand Theft Auto V as fun as it is. The only thing that could make it even more fun is if cross-play was allowed so that everyone could play together. Right now, Grand Theft Auto Online is only available for Grand Theft Auto V and only features the map of Los Santos. That could very well change with Rockstar Games doing something to potentially move it to Grand Theft Auto 6 while also keeping everyone’s progress, but it’s hard to tell.

What would even replace Grand Theft Auto Online if it went away?

Will Something Replace Grand Theft Auto Online?

It’s highly unlikely because of the popularity of the service as well as the amount of money that has been poured into accounts by fans. It would make more sense for the developers to implement the same service for the next installment but that could take a lot of time to try and do. It’s also possible that this service might not launch on the same day as the release of the game so as not to overwhelm any servers. That being said, the service will most likely stay but the question now is about whether or not there is going to be a new version or if the same version is going to be expanded.

Hopefully, we will hear more so we can stop the speculation!