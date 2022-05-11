When Grand Theft Auto V first came out, it was available for PS3 and Xbox 360 fans to enjoy with the promise of a PC release coming soon. When that release finally did come, players had the opportunity to either buy a massive physical edition or to purchase the game digitally on Steam. Since then, Steam has been the go-to platform for players who are looking to optimize their settings and even add mods to their gameplay. That being said, it’s possible that Grand Theft Auto 6 is looking to do the same with their release. It would make sense for the game to be released for the widely used platform but it’s hard to tell so early.

The game could very well release for console first with the promise of a PC port looming in the future like its predecessor. This wouldn’t be because of anything more than quality assurance reasons most likely so that the launch doesn’t fail when it does finally come out.

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 Release On Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is Valve’s latest venture into the world of portable gaming for the games that are available on the platform. There are plenty of games that are considered to be verified for the Steam Deck and it is very likely that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be one of those games upon release. It’s too early to say for certain but with titles like Elden Ring available to play relatively smoothly on the platform, it’s definitely possible. Of course, if the PC version happens to get delayed then it’s possible that so will the Steam Deck verification process for the game but fans will definitely do whatever they can to find out upon release.

Hopefully, we will hear more so we can stop the speculation!