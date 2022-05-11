Will Grand Theft Auto 6 Be Available On Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s video game subscription service for both PC and Xbox consoles. The cool thing about this service is that subscribers have access to newly released games on day one most of the time. There is a catch to this service, however. Games are removed and added on a monthly basis which means that all of the titles listed there have a lifespan that could vary based on popularity. That being said, Grand Theft Auto V has made its appearance several times on the service only to be replaced with something else time and time again. Considering that, it is very possible that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on Xbox Game Pass. It is also possible that instead of launching the game on the service on the same day, it will probably be a few months.

It is important to remember that whether or not the game does launch on Xbox Game Pass, it won’t stay there for long and is bound to be replaced with something else.

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 Be Available on a Subscription Service?

It’s hard to say this early on if Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available on any subscription service. It is possible that Rockstar Games could even create their own client for the game that players could subscribe to for access to the game. That is highly unlikely, however. We’ll have to wait and see what’s going to happen because other services could make themselves available between now and the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. These services could offer a different variety of promotions that could include the game though there haven’t been any developers or organizations that have come forward with news of anything like that happening.

Hopefully, we will hear more so we can stop the speculation!