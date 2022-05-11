Will We Have A Female Lead In Grand Theft Auto 6?

Over the years, we have seen plenty of lead characters in the Grand Theft Auto franchise that have absolutely burned holes in our memory. Characters who have made us laugh, cry, and even hate for narrative reasons that make the series one of the best of all time. That being said, none of the mainline Grand Theft Auto games have had a female protagonist take the charge. Every game has had its share of female characters that have dominated their respective scenes, but there isn’t a game that has one for the main protagonist. There are plenty of ways that Rockstar Games can approach this situation, though:

Bring back a fan-favorite female character from one of the previous games with a new take on her story Create a new female lead with a new journey for players to follow

Who Will be the Female Lead in Grand Theft Auto 6?

We don’t know for certain at the moment who the lead protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 6 is let alone whether or not it is a woman. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will change their perspective on who can be the face of a Grand Theft Auto game and allow for a female protagonist to take the lead. This would be a great opportunity for the company to capitalize on a character that is normally just seen as a stripper or side character that no one would think twice to kill or let die. Hopefully, we will see something new considering this because while every other protagonist has proved their worth in their own way, it’s time for a woman to take charge.

Hopefully, we will hear more so we can stop the speculation!