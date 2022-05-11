Will Grand Theft Auto 6 Feature Cross-Play?

It’s hard to say whether or Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to have a cross-play feature. Currently, there is no cross-play option for Grand Theft Auto V or GTA Online. Whether or not this will change in the future for the current installment is highly unlikely considering how long the game has been available. Cross-play is the ability for players across different platforms to play the same game with one another without any limitations. There are some examples of games that have been able to successfully do this but it looks like Grand Theft Auto V wasn’t one of them. That’s not to say that the next installment, Grand Theft Auto 6, will suffer from the same issue.

Considering the fact that the game will be released with newer technology, it’s definitely possible that Rockstar will allow for cross-play. Of course, it’s also possible that cross-play won’t be available on day one but let’s find out more below.

Can You Play With Other Players in Grand Theft Auto 6?

If Grand Theft Auto 6 gets announced at any point within the next could of years, then we will definitely see a current-generation console release. That being said, it’s totally possible that we will see cross-play since its a trend being followed by more and more games. This will allow for players who are enjoying the game on different consoles to be able to play with one another with only a few limitations. It is very possible, however, that this feature will not launch with the game immediately.

While there is no evidence pointing to that, it is very possible that the game will be so large upon release, that several factors will need to be implemented via updates and patches. That’s not to say that the game will be bad or will be missing certain things, but that we will have way more in store waiting for us than what the launch lets on.