What Platforms Will Grand Theft Auto 6 Release On?

When Grand Theft Auto V originally came out, it was released for PS3 and Xbox 360. As of today, that has changed to so many other platforms including PC. Because of this, players around the world are guilty of owning multiple copies of the game just to be able to log in with their GTA Online accounts. It makes sense, considering that Grand Theft Auto V has generated more profits than any other game to date that Rockstar Games has developed. The city of Los Santos knows no bounds and any iteration of it or whatever new idea the developer comes up with is guaranteed to come out for current generation consoles and PC.

It’s hard to tell whether or not the game will come out for PS4 and Xbox One but it is very possible. Grand Theft Auto also seems like a franchise that would try to make sure that everyone possible was able to enjoy it but who really knows.

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 Release on Console?

Absolutely! If it gets announced within the next couple of years, it will definitely be available for current generation consoles. As we stated before, it’s hard to tell whether or not Rockstar Games will make the game available for PS4 and Xbox One users but it is very possible. Also, unlike the release of Grand Theft Auto V, it is very likely that we will see a PC release on day one. Besides that, it’s hard to say whether the game will be available on platforms that also use Windows like the Steam Deck but we will know soon enough.

Hopefully, we will hear more about where the game will take place so we can stop the speculation!