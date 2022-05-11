LEGO Brawls Announced in New Gameplay Trailer, Battle Online or Couch Co-op

Bandai Namco has announced its latest game that takes our favorite LEGO friends and pushes them into a fighting style game! Titled as LEGO Brawls, players will be introduced to a world where LEGO characters will fight for the number one spot!

Similiar to Nintendo’s smash hit — Smash Bros., LEGO Brawls allows players to fight on a 2d platform against a slew of their friends! The game has just been announced and will be making its way to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X,and Nintendo Switch. The game is still in development and has not received a released date as of yet.

Cbechk out the brand new gameplay announcement trailer for LEGO Brawls down below:

As you can see from the trailer above, the game has a similiar style to Smash Bros, but instead its LEGO characters. In addition, players will get to customize their own LEGO characters, brining their own unique flavor to each battle. LEGO Brawls will also be available to play either online or couch co-op which is always a nice feature to see!

LEGO Brawls is without a release date, but keep your eyes tabbed on Gameranx as we will brining you the all the latest gaming news! How do you feel about LEGO Brawls? Think you’ll pick it up? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Youtube