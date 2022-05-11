Will We See Previous Protagonists In Grand Theft Auto 6?

Grand Theft Auto V brought some of the best protagonists we have ever seen come out of the franchise. And that’s hard to beat considering characters like CJ from San Andreas and Tommy Vercetti from Vice City. Rockstar Games is known for bringing some incredible personalities into their games but not really for more than just a single game or two. Characters like Ken Rosenberg and Kent Paul from Vice City made their return in San Andreas, but nothing more has come out of other iconic characters.

That being said, Grand Theft Auto V saw sales that went beyond what anyone could have expected from the series. It’s very possible that we could see either Franklin, Trevor, or Michael return in the next installment alongside other iconic characters. Check out who we could potentially see in Grand Theft Auto 6 below.

Who will we see return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Nothing yet has been announced about Grand Theft Auto 6 let alone who the main characters are. That being said, there have been rumors of art pieces that have surfaced depicting the trio from Grand Theft Auto V. It’s hard to tell whether or not that information is true but we can all agree that the art looks convincing.

Considering the recent releases of both San Andreas and Vice City, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if we saw characters return from those games. Especially since the characters that did happen to return for multiple appearances happened to be from those particular games.

Hopefully, we will hear more about where the game will take place so we can stop the speculation!