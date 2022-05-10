Smite Gets Metal With Slipknot Skins and Music Releasing This Month

Smite is set to receive a crossover DLC from Slipknot later this month. Featuring 9 playable skins and music intercut in player actions.

The fun and free-to-play MOBA Smite from the gaming publisher Hi-Rez has announced a kickass crossover with the American metal band Slipknot.

Announced via a blog post on Knotfest, All 9 of the band members will make an appearance in the game splitting across three different gods.

Sid Wilson, Corey Taylor, and Craig Jones are Poseidon skins, Jim Root, Alessandro Venturella, and Mick Thomson are Chaac skins, and Micheal Pfaff, Jay Weinberg, and Clown are Raijin skins.

Three of Slipknot’s most popular songs “Duality,” “Psychosocial” and “The Devil In I” will be synchronized with players’ in-game actions such as getting kills or capturing objectives. Songs will be rotated depending on the action, keeping the actions constantly fresh.

“Each music event in the Slipknot Music Theme features not one, but multiple tracks,” explains Malone. “During matches, they will play on rotation for each development in the action, such as destroying a tower, getting a kill, etc. That’s a first in SMITE and it makes it the biggest music theme to date. The rotation component also ensures the tunes are fresh and as heavy as possible each time you hear them. If you like your music heavy, this is the definitive choice.”

The Smite and Slipknot crossover is set to be available this month. Smite has announced that its update 9.5 show will take place on Twitch on May 11 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

Smite is currently available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Source