Spotify And Roblox Create A Music Themed Metaverse

Roblox, an online game creation system and game platform has received its very own Spotify Metaverse. As announced via Twitter, players will get to experience a party island filled with activities and places to explore!

Below in the Twitter thread, you will see snippets of the island giving Roblox players a brief insight into the collaborative project.

There’s a massive main stage for you to party with friends, a mario-esque rainbow road, a beat-maker station, and scattered hearts that allow you to unlock unique items. When you want to boogie hit the lights off to experience the world in a groovy neon night mode.

Pack your bags! This is your invite to #SpotifyIsland 🏝️ Scroll down for a tour or jump right in on @Roblox now 👉 https://t.co/jrp6JawnSU pic.twitter.com/UBFYXf28BP — Spotify (@Spotify) May 3, 2022

There will be a Discord server for you to connect with other gamers on, a K-Pop island, dubbed, K-Park with a surprise appearance from the super sweet K-Pop star #SUNMI and Stray Kids. To already get you in the groove, you can listen to the Spotify Roblox Island Playlist.

Spotify will fill out its digital space with exciting mini-quests, virtual meet and greets from artists and a host of other exclusive content, for example, paid merchandise that will go straight to artists. The concept of a game within a game sounds very similar to what Facebook is pushing with its Meta rebranding. One could say that it’s no coincidence that gaming companies such as Roblox do something similar.

I’m not surprised to see a K-Pop island in Spotify as the genre in itself has gained massive attention and seen huge successes worldwide. K-pop groups have been bending genres, mixing elements from rock, bass-house, trap, and hip hop into a unique front led by a group of edgy looking e-boys/e-girls.

It seems like new K-pop groups arrive each year. Is it good? Give Wa Da Da from Kep1er a listen or Freeze from Stray Kids and let us know your thoughts!

