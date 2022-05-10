Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets a Free Top Gun Expansion May 25

Microsoft’s most recent addition to its long line of flight simulator games has been a running success since its launch back in 2020.

It was announced last year that Microsoft would drop a free expansion pack to coincide with the Tom Cruise reboot of Top Gun, titled: Top Gun Maverick. Unfortunately due to the movie being delayed to 2022 the expansion has also been delayed.

Now, Microsoft has revealed that the expansion will in fact be released on the 2nd of May, two days before the updated release date of the film.

What exactly one can expect in the update is unknown. All we have to go by is a short description from Microsoft that will let players “experience first-hand what it’s like to be a U.S. Navy Top Gun”, but apart from an F-18 fighter jet, we don’t know about any confirmed content just yet.

The only game that I can think of that will match up to this is Tom Clancy’s Hawx (although Hawx is far more action-based than a Flight Simulator). Do you guys remember it? Let us know in the comments below.

Attention flight simmers! This is your captain speaking



The Top Gun: Maverick experience is taking off 5/25 in Microsoft Flight Simulator! Don't have your own call sign yet? Create one today! https://t.co/HbJBpVgIPD pic.twitter.com/3i7Chp336l — Xbox (@Xbox) May 9, 2022

In other Microsoft Simulator news, a world update landed a few months back bringing Australia into the mix.

