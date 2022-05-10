Call Of Duty: Warzone’s New Event Brings Godzilla And King Kong To The Game

Starting tomorrow, Call Of Duty: Warzone is going into full invasion mode, with a huge new event kicking off tomorrow. Operation Monarch gets underway tomorrow, May 11th and will run until May 25th. It’s no ordinary Warzone event though. In something of an unusual but potentially awesome crossover, Call Of Duty is bringing legendary cinematic monsters Godzilla and King Kong into the game. Check out the launch trailer for the new event right here.

Players will have to survive against these fearsome beasts as players compete in Operation Monarch, which is a variation on the game’s Resurgence game mode and will have players working in four-person squads. Survival won’t be easy with Kong and Godzilla stalking around the island, but making sure your squad is the last one standing will be the only way to win.

However, King Kong and Godzilla won’t just be chilling out with their paws up while the rest of Warzone’s squads battle it out. There are specific moments in the match when both monsters will become enraged and fly into Titan Frenzy. This will happen right at the start of the match and at another random point during the encounter. Players can either try to escape their fury or attempt to deal damage, which could have a payoff, as the team who deals the most damage to either Kong or Godzilla during a Titan Frenzy will receive Monarch’s special S.C.R.E.A.M. Device. This is a special killstreak which awards players the power of either Kong’s ground pound and a rock throw, or Godzilla’s Heat Ray breath.

The event will also give players the chance to grab themselves some new items from three limited-time Monsterverse Bundles. These are the Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle, Kong Limited Time Bundle, and Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle, which feature special weapons designed for combat against King Kong and Godzilla.

Operation Monarch goes live in Call Of Duty: Warzone tomorrow, May 11th.

