Netflix’s Outer Banks Is Looking For Extras in Charleston

Everyone should get hyped especially if you are in the South Carolina Charleston area! Netflix’s Outer Banks is looking for extras!

The third season just recently got signed and given the green light in December 2021, and has been filming since February of this year, 2022. The Outer Banks teen adventure drama series hit number 1 on Netflix’s streaming platform and gained a giant screen with 2.1 billion minutes watched in just one week after the second season’s release.

As many of you probably already know the plot of the show, takes place with the “Pogues” and the “Kooks,” both groups being rivals, one being high class and one being the middle working class of the OBX. The Pogues are on the hunt for a treasure and they encounter many dangerous twists and turns along their adventure. Every time we turned around, we were shocked by something new happening that we didn’t expect. The actress Madelyn Cline plays one of the leading characters Sarah Cameron, alongside her character’s love interest John B, who’s played by Chase Stokes. Madison Bailey takes her role as Kiara, Ruby Pankow as JJ, and Jonathan Daviss as Pope.

Have A Chance At Being An Extra on Outer Banks

Director Kimmie Stewart told The Post and Courier the show is currently looking for extras for the third season, which is so exciting to think about people like us getting the chance to be on this beloved show.

Director Stewart shared the casting calls on the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/stewartcasting and also on the Instagram page at instagram.com/stewart_casting. You can also check out more additional information on stewartcasting.com, and anyone can submit an email to [email protected]

The requirements for the email are that it should include two current photographs of yourself; a headshot and a full-body shot that shows accurate hair color, length, weight, and visible tattoos. Also, Stewart is asking that everyone that’s interested to provide their name, phone number, and email address, as well as, age, height, weight, wardrobe sizes, current city, COVID-19 vaccination records, a parent or guardian’s phone number if you are under 18 years old, a list of visible tattoos and piercings, and the color, year, make, and model of the vehicle they will be driving to the set of the show.

The show is mainly casting 18 and up locals. All must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, due to Netflix’s contract with the Alliances of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the industry’s unions.

