Totally Unexpected! PS3 and PS Vita Systems Recieve New Security Updates

Old, but not forgotten. Sony drops a new update for PS3 and PS Vita systems

While the latest generation consoles getting all the attention through graphically outstanding new titles and almost ever-increasing sale statistics, one tends to forget that Sony still keeps an eye on its predecessors.

This was spotted by the homebrewer StarWolf3000:

A new system software update for #PSVita (now 3.74) and #PS3 (now 4.89) was just released. Changes for both systems:

– Removed account creation from the PS3/Vita

– Removed some account management settings

– Device password required for sign-on — StarWolf3000 (@starwolf326) May 10, 2022

The latest software update for the PS Vita (3.74) and PS3 (4.89) has removed some functionality for security reasons.

Here are the aforementioned patch notes:

Signing in to PlayStation Network now requires a device setup password for enhanced account protection.

Account creation for PlayStation network and some account management features are no longer available on the console. You will have to use your PC or Mobile browser to use account management features with improved performance, speed, and safety

We’ve spotted that PS3 games have been popping up on the PS5 store recently.

“Over the weekend, a number of PS3 games began appearing on the PS5’s PlayStation Store with prices. This is surprising since the PS5’s store typically only shows games for purchase that are compatible with that system”

As it stands the PS5 is backwards compatible with PS4 games, but not PS3 games. Could this be a glitch? Or could Sony be gearing up to re-release PS3 games on current generation consoles?

Source