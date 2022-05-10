PS5 Ships 19.3 Million Units Worldwide

The quarterly fiscal report for Sony has just been announced stating that the PS5 has shipped a total of 19.3 million units worldwide as of March 31, 2022, since launching in November 2020.

That’s up from 17.2 million units that were sold at the end of last year, with the console shipping slightly over 2 million units in the Q4 (January-March) period.

PS4 on the other hand stands at 117.2 million units as of March 31, that’s up from 116.8 million at the end of 2021. PS5 Shipments are down by 1.3 million units from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, while PS4 shipments were down by 0.9 Million units in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The most likely cause of this was the global semiconductor shortage and resulting supply shortage.

In the 4th quarter of 2021-2022, PS5 and PS4 sales collectively stood at 70.5 million units (up from 61.4 million units in quarter 4 of the previous fiscal year)

Playstation Plus subscribers stand at 47.4 million, this is down from 48 million as of the end of December 2021.

