Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Brings Back Seregios

Grab your jerky and start crouching, Bleed is back on the menu.

Seregios is back in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the bleeding, scale-flinging, fast-flying menace is returning to the franchise after his last mainline appearance in 2018’s Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

Seregios is a flying wyvern and seemingly easy. Without elemental damage just physical bulk ought to be enough to tank the sharp-scaled beast. But those same scales are the greatest weapon of Seregios.

Players caught unaware will find themselves tanking a lot of damage from the Bleed status ailment, an affect that was almost unique to Seregios until monsters like Odogaron, Nargacuga, and Nergigante got access to it in Monster Hunter World.

Bleed can seem overwhelming at first, it does damage whenever a player performs actions and has no time limit. Players can recover from the ailment by consuming jerky to recover, or more commonly by crouching and remaining still. But with how aggressive and fast Seregios is, it can be difficult to find the time.

The return of Seregios was announced in the May 10th digital event for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and can be found here.

Two new subspecies of existing monsters were also revealed in the event including Aurora Somnacanth and Magma Almudron.

Aurora Somnacanth is an ice-aspected version of the normal Somnacanth. This new variant features an ice-breath instead of Somnacanth’s usual Sleep-inducing gas.

Magma Almudron is a fire-aspected version of the normal Almudron. Normally Almudron lives near rivers and marshes and uses its large tail to coat balls of mud with damaging secretions. Magma Almudron does damage directly, using its resilient tail to pick up globs of molten rock and flinging it directly at hunters.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is also bringing the Master rank to the game. Master rank is an entirely new tier of difficulty and monsters will not only have greater stats, but also an enhanced move pool.

Fans can face off against Seregios and the new Master rank difficult when Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases on Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30th.

