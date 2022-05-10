Nintendo Switch Hits 107.65 Million Unit Sales Worldwide

Nintendo has released its latest quarterly fiscal report, detailing its worldwide sales.

Nintendo has sold 107.65 million units worldwide as of March 31, 2022, that’s up from 103.54 million units that were sold at the end of 2021.

That means that between January and March of this year 4.11 Million units have been sold.

Throughout the Fisical Year of 2021 – 2022, the Switch has sold around 23.06 million units, which is actually 20% less than last year – that’s not that surprising, however, as we’ve seen a global semiconductor shortage and resulting supply bottlenecks that have slowed down sales.

To get into more detail: 13.56 million units were the base Switch model, 5.8 million units were the Nintendo Switch OLED and the remaining 3.7 million units were the Switch Lite. Nintendo has projected to sell 21 more units within the ongoing fiscal year (April 2022-March 2023).

Regarding software, the total sales for this fiscal year are sitting at around 235.07 million units. Up 1.8% from the previous year. Lifetime software sales for the Switch sit at 822.18 million units as of March 31, 2022

Looking for a game to play on Switch? Make sure you check out our list of 21 Best Nintendo Switch Open World Games

Source