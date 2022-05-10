Nintendo Announces New Indie World Showcase for Tomorrow, May 11th

Nintendo has announced there will be a new Indie World Showcase on May 11th. The showcase will feature around 20 minutes worth of indie news for Nintendo.

Nintendo fans will be able to tune in to the event live on YouTube beginning at 7am PT/ 10am EST. Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase has become the premiere event for indie news on consoles, with Nintendo opening itself up to indie games ever since the Nintendo Switch launched.

The Indie World Showcase is generally a primer on upcoming indie releases on the Nintendo Switch; and presented similarly to the ever popular Nintendo Direct livestreams. Although there’s less of an expectation for a Super Smash Bros. reveal during the indie showcase.

To watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase when it premieres, you can check out the video below.

With indie hits like Undertale, Stardew Valley, and Hades it’s not unexpected these days for ambitious indie titles to hit the portable console in addition to PC.

Fans in the Twitter comments for the showcase announcement are already speculating and joking about titles they hope to see or at least get a crumb of news about.

Hollow Knight: Silksong appears to be the most sought after title and was announced three years ago with only sparse news about the title since then. Silksong is meant to be the long-awaited sequel to 2017’s Hollow Knight where players will adventure as Hornet, the “princess-protector of Hallownest”.

Of course the word “indie” in the title doesn’t stop Nintendo fans from projecting their own desires onto the announcement. Some comments still hope for news about Breath of the Wild 2 or Super Smash Bros. in spite of the fact that they aren’t indie games in the slightest.

Whether it’s news about previously announced titles, or new titles altogether, the Nintendo Indie World Showcase features games from a variety of genres and usually has something for just about every gamer.

