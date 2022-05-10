Shores of Taishi DLC Announced for Curious Expedition 2

Curious Expedition 2 has announced its second DLC Shores of Taishi which is coming on May 19th. The new content will include a new island type Celestial Shoes and introduce the Peacock tribe to the game.

Curious Expedition 2 is the 2021 sequel to the original 2016 Curious Expedition. Players take part in a roguelike “turn-based narrative” adventure that mixes things up every time. Think Oregon Trail but wackier.

However instead of a mundane journey west to start a new life, players will be traveling to exotic and fantastical lands in search of relics and curios to bring back to the World’s Fair in Paris. But such a journey is fraught with peril and combat is just as important as exploration.

The Shores of Taishi DLC adds a bounty of new content to the mysterious lands of Curious Expedition 2. A new island type, Celestial Shores, comes with a completely new set of tiles, a new game mechanic related to teleporting between islets and the new Peacock Tribe. It will allow players to recruit six new characters to their party, including Red Panda, Tanuki, Ghost Catcher and Warrior Peacock. That’s not all: with six new enemy types, four new locations, six new pieces of equipment, seven new Sanity Items, seven new Trophies and four new levels to unlock, there’s plenty of new content to get stuck into.

This isn’t the first DLC that’s been added to Curious Expedition 2. Late last year players discovered the Highlands of Avalon, complete with new treasures, new recruitable units, and more. Shores of Taishi promises to be no less impactful than its predecessor in terms of new content.

The new Shores of Taishi DLC will be coming to PC in May. However while the game is also available on the Nintendo Switch, players may have to wait as a release date on console will be coming later.

