Bayonetta 3 Still Scheduled to Release in 2022

First teased during a September 2021 Nintendo Direct stream, Bayonetta 3 stole the show. The title’s first gameplay trailer promised plenty more fast-paced, sexy action eight long years after the release of Bayonetta 2 for the Wii U. Eight months later, fans have heard nothing more of the Umbra Witch’s next installment, and many have speculated that we’ll be treated to yet another delay. According to Nintendo’s most recent earnings report, however, things are still on track.

According to the company’s launch schedule, Bayonetta 3 is still listed as coming in 2022. No specific date is listed, but it’s likely that more information will be coming soon.

The list also shows that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are on track for a late 2022 release. Metroid Prime 4 and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp are also listed, but with no specific release dates.

For those who need to watch the Bayonetta 3 gameplay trailer a few more times, here’s a handy link:

https://youtu.be/bUAtX8Ox7eI

The Bayonetta series follows the titular witch utilizing a collection of weapons and fantastically over-the-top attacks to bring the pain on a seemingly neverending swarm of enemies. Oftentimes, these attacks cause the leading lady to find herself in a state of undress, which instantly made the series quite a few fans–and enemies–upon original release.

In September 2021, Bayonetta 3‘s director Yusuke Miyata announced that the game was nearing completion. “We’re in the home stretch of development right now, working on making the core of the game even more fun and test playing nonstop,” Miyata said. “As the culmination of this series loved by all of you, we’re giving our all to make it a masterpiece worthy of the name Bayonetta so please wait and anticipate just a bit longer!”

The third installment to the Platinum Games hack-and-slash series was originally announced as a Switch exclusive during the 2017 Game Awards.

The first Bayonetta title was released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2009, with the long-legged protagonist noted as being the perfect rival for Capcom’s Devil May Cry series.

Bayonetta 3 is still planned to be released on Nintendo Switch in 2022. An exact date hasn’t yet been announced, but fans are expecting another Nintendo Direct stream in the very near future.

