Disney Confirms Ashoka Series Has Begun Filming

The Star Wars universe (galaxy?) has expanded in many ways over the last decade. Key among them being not just the Disney buyout of Lucasfilm (all part of their plan for world domination, you heard it here first-ish), but also, their branching into the realm of animation. Key among those additions was the Clone Wars and Rebels cartoons, which brought a new depth and life to Stars Wars that is being felt to this day. And arguably the biggest and most beloved addition is that of the creation of Ashoka Tano.

She was introduced in the Clone Wars movie that would precede the series, and she was met with…lukewarm responses at first. But, as the character got put through the ringer and got fleshed out (voiced impeccably by Ashley Eckstein) she became one of the most fan-favorite characters in all of Star Wars. Then, she got her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, as well as having a cameo in The Book of Boba Fett.

But…she also had her own series announced a LONG time ago (at a Disney conference that feels far, far away) and yet, for a long time, we heard nothing, until now. Because Disney+ has confirmed that the production of the Ashoka series is officially on, giving many fans reasons to rejoice.

Not the least of which is that this series is likely going to serve as a continuation of the Rebels saga. At the end of it, Tano’s friend and fellow Jedi Ezra Bridger sacrificed himself in order to save everyone, taking with him the enemy Grand Admiral Thrawn. But they weren’t dead, just lost in the stars.

In The Mandalorian, we learn that she’s looking for Thrawn, and no doubt Ezra as well. So hopefully we’ll get to see the fruit of her labors soon enough. And more than likely, the show will drop in 2023.

