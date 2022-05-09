Black Adam Reshoots Detailed By Star

Given the success of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, it’s going to be very interesting to see how the various other superhero films do this year. We have ones for both Marvel and DC Comics in the queue if you will, and many of them have their own “question marks” in terms of what’s coming. But for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, he’d tell you that the only one you need to see is Black Adam, because he knows this is going to be something special.

The movie is set to arrive in October, and reshoots are going on right now. Johnson went to his social media pages to post about what’s coming and how things are going:

“Intense week of production continues as we put the finishing touches on Black Adam,” the star wrote on Instagram. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters over the years, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam. Rage against the dying of the light.”

Johnson concluded the post with his favorite phrase regarding this movie: “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

That might very well be true, and what he does after this in terms of Black Adam as a character will depend on how the movie is received and how much it grosses. Especially with the Warner Bros/Discovery merger that is now complete.

The hope in the eyes of many fans is that we’ll finally get to see The “Man in Black” vs Shazam once both their movies release this year. But obviously, we can’t know that’ll happen.

Still, it’s great to see Johnson be excited for his movie, and hopefully fans will enjoy it when it comes to theaters.

