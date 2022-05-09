Dave Bautista Bids Farewell To Drax And Guardians Of The Galaxy

Dave Bautista is saying goodbye to his character, Drax the Destroyer, after filming wraps on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In an emotional Instagram post, the actor shares a picture with part of the team. The caption reads “Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life.”

Dave Bautista portrayed Drax the Destroyer for the first time in 2014, with the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Since then, Drax has become a fan favorite with his quirky humor and punchlines. Bautista played Drax once again in 2017 with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. One year later, Drax was part of the army facing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. In 2019, Bautista reprised the role of Drax in the final Avengers movie in Marvel’s Phase Three, Avengers: Endgame.

What is the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will bring a conclusion to the adventures of Star-Lord and his friends. In the previous movie, the Guardians of the Galaxy met Peter Quill’s father, Ego. If this movie helped Star-Lord deal with his daddy issue, bigger problems were coming up for the team in Avengers: Infinity War. Everything came to a conclusion in Avengers: Endgame, but all characters from Guardians of the Galaxy are not here to celebrate the victory over Thanos.

The plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still a mystery. We will probably see what happens with the team after the events of Endgame, but the details remain unknown. The filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now complete and work will now begin in post-production.

Drax will appear two more times before his story officially ends. He will be in Thor: Love and Thunder this July, even if his exact role isn’t revealed. The final arc of this story will be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters on May 3, 2023.

